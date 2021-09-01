Cancel
Perpetua Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

By Perpetua Resources Corp.
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") announced today that Laurel Sayer, President and CEO, will present at upcoming industry conferences. Perpetua Resources is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. Perpetua's vision is to develop and operate one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines in the U.S.; provide the country with a critical mineral to power batteries that enable the low-carbon energy transition; and restore an abandoned brownfield site.

