MyDigitalOffice: Labor Day occupancy nearly double of 2020

With the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, new data from the MAPP report, powered by myDigitalOffice, shows some interesting patterns heading into the weekend. Hotel occupancy in the U.S. is nearly double the level of what we saw this time last year, despite recent surges in COVID-19 cases. It has been an uncertain summer for the hospitality industry as travelers are closely monitoring the changes in requirements for travel; for example, many popular U.S. travel destinations now require a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.