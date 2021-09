The Redmond City Council this week unanimously approved a program to open up church and business parking lots to the homeless. “Several weeks ago, we had a single mom whose apartment caught fire, she couldn’t move back into it, she had $11-12,000 a month to pay for an apartment for her and her children, couldn’t find anything, now she is living in an RV,” said Pastor at Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond Rick Russell. “That is the kind of story we hear time and again.”