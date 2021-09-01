Cancel
Disney To Shut Down Hotstar US Service, Moves Programming To ESPN+ And Hulu

By Phil Hall
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is preparing to shut down the U.S. version of its Hotstar streaming service and will divide its content between ESPN+ and Hulu. What Happened: Hotstar was launched by Star India in February 2015 and was acquired by Disney through its purchase of 21st Century Fox in March 2019. The streaming service focused on Bollywood and South Asian films and programming and cricket matches.

