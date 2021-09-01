TV forecasters get us ready for the worst

Ryan Hanrahan warned viewers Tuesday not to leave any valuables on their basement floors. WVIT

TV weather forecasters sent a strong message for their viewers Tuesday night — batten down he hatches.

More rain is on the way and the forecasters had the identical message — expect 3-to-5 inches and some area could receive more.

WTIC-TV61’s Rachel Frank said the rain may be hitting the roof of your home so severely tonight it may keep you up at night.

WTNH-TV8’s Joe Furey warned there could be power outages and WVIT-TV30 ‘s Ryan Hanrahan told viewers that if they have some valuable items, don’t leave them on the floor of your basement.

Serious flooding today is a forgone conclusion.

The night’s best feature story was from Channel 61’s Rachel Piscitelli, who reported from Ambassador Drive in Manchester where a storm 10 days ago wiped out a section of the street. She talked to some nervous residents who were wondering what could happen this time around.

Sometimes there is wiggle room on these forecasts, but Tuesday the weather broadcasters were all in agreement that there was going to be a lot of rain in the next 24 hours.

We have been warned and supplied with plenty of data.

TV forecasters did their job again Tuesday — they prepared us for the worst. Now it’s up to us to hope for the best. (For the forecast see page 34).

• The stations also reminded us that after a year absence, the Big E is on the way along with the fryolator food that goes with it.

Each station previewed some of the unique foot items that will be available at the Eastern States Exposition this year.

Channel 61’s Jim Altman went the extra mile, however, when he talked to some of the vendors. One said it best about the food items such as the cream puffs — “you can’t taste them with your eyes.”

There was so much high-powered food on display, however, that you could gain five pounds without tasting it. (Go to the JI food section on page 26 for coverage of the Big E food preview).

Richards rejection

Here’s how to find longevity in the TV industry.

Never send a tweet. Make sure that you’re away from any recorders or cameras that might save your comments for prosperity.

Be aware that there is no statute of limitation that can protect you from controversial comments.

Also be aware that anything you say could eventually be held against you in a court of public opinion.

Because of things he said years ago, Mike Richards career continues to slide into subterranean levels.

Tuesday he was fired as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” It didn’t seem it could get any worse for Richards after being dumped as host of “Jeopardy!” — but it did.

And most people aren’t disagreeing with the decision — he had become much too toxic to keep on the show in any capacity.

Another story made the rounds Tuesday, claiming that Ken Jennings, the all-time “Jeopardy” winner, wasn’t hired as full-time host because of questionable statements that he made on Twitter.

There is no such thing as saying something “off the record” these days.

If you say it or write it, people will find it. And you can lose a dream job because of it.

Asner tribute

While Ed Asner had a long and distinguished career in television and movies, he is best known for the seven seasons he spent on CBS’ “Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

MeTV will be paying tribute to Asner Sunday, replaying some of his best moments on that show.

Expect to see his famous “I hate spunk” comment before the tribute comes to an end.