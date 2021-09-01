Cancel
UFC

Anderson Silva praises Jake Paul, open to boxing Logan Paul in the future

By Adam D Martin
 6 days ago
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva praised YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and says he’s open to boxing Logan Paul in the future. Silva returned to boxing earlier this year when he fought and defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in Mexico. He next returns to the ring against Tito Ortiz on September 11, and should he win that fight, there will be lots more opportunities for Silva in the boxing ring. Right now, there are no bigger names in boxing than the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, and speaking to Submission Radio, Silva praised them for what they are doing.

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

