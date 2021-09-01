Kim Kyung Nam Confirmed To Star In Red Velvet’s Joy And Ahn Eun Jin’s New Drama
It’s official: Kim Kyung Nam will be joining Ahn Eun Jin and Red Velvet’s Joy in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Just One Person” (literal translation)!. On September 1, Kim Kyung Nam’s agency JR Entertainment announced, “Actor Kim Kyung Nam, who is making strides in his career as he achieves a new transformation with every role, has officially decided on JTBC’s new drama ‘Just One Person’ for his next project.”www.soompi.com
