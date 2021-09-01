Kim Kyung Nam Confirmed To Star In Red Velvet’s Joy And Ahn Eun Jin’s New Drama

Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae are confirmed to star in the upcoming tvN drama “Shooting Star” (literal title)!. “Shooting Star” is about people who work behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry, such as PR teams, managers, and reporters, and clean up the messes created by the stars. The romantic comedy will tell the story of Oh Han Byul, the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, and the flawless top star Gong Tae Sung, who is also her natural enemy. The drama captures the real behind-the-scenes stories of the people who spend blood, sweat, and tears to make celebrities shine like the stars in the night sky. “Shooting Star” will be penned by writer Choi Young Woo and helmed by director Lee Soo Hyun of “Find Me in Your Memory,” “Awaken,” and “The Witch’s Diner.”