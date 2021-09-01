The Grahams Deliver Dreamy Indie Pop with “Pilgrims and Punks” (premiere)
The Grahams take their cinematic approach to songwriting to new heights with “Pilgrims and Punks”. The duo’s use of muted synths and a pulsating crescendo feel far more pop than Americana. It’s a convincing dreamscape leveraged by a hypnotic, layered vocal delivery from the couple. All-in-all, the tune marks a significant departure from the Grahams’ roots-driven sound, and they sell it just as well as they have previous songs.www.popmatters.com
