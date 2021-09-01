Cancel
The Grahams Deliver Dreamy Indie Pop with “Pilgrims and Punks” (premiere)

By Jonathan Frahm
PopMatters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grahams take their cinematic approach to songwriting to new heights with “Pilgrims and Punks”. The duo’s use of muted synths and a pulsating crescendo feel far more pop than Americana. It’s a convincing dreamscape leveraged by a hypnotic, layered vocal delivery from the couple. All-in-all, the tune marks a significant departure from the Grahams’ roots-driven sound, and they sell it just as well as they have previous songs.

