Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Redistricting Commission adopts rules, Sept. 1 deadline likely to pass without official map proposal

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal
Posted by 
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rules were adopted and a map was proposed. But the process is far from over. The map was submitted by the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus, and commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, said the map was drawn without outside input and without vetting. He said the map was put forth “to indicate that maps can be presented” in the time allotted to the commission. The Republican majority on the commission had not presented any proposed map from either the House or Senate GOP caucuses as of Tuesday evening, and nor had the House Democratic caucus or the commission itself, with a deadline hitting today, Wednesday Sept. 1.

go.tiffinohio.net

Comments / 0

TiffinOhio.net

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

 https://go.tiffinohio.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Huffman
Person
Vernon Sykes
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Emilia Sykes
Person
Bob Cupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#State Senate#Ohio Senate#D Akron#House#Gop#Democratic#Dems#Orc#Ocj#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Commission#The General Assembly#The Ohio Democratic Party#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Redistricting plan will be ready by Sept. 16, after constitutional deadline

Delayed several months by census glitches, Iowa’s redistricting process has begun. Ed Cook, senior legal counsel for the Legislative Services Agency, told a bipartisan commission that the first redistricting proposal would be finished by Sept. 16. The U.S. Census released data that allows states to draw new legislative and congressional maps based on how the population has changed.
Highland Park, MIDetroit News

Activist sues redistricting commission over delayed map timeline

Robert Davis is suing Michigan's Independent Citizen Redistricting Commission in anticipation that the group will miss its constitutional deadline for producing draft voting district maps. The commission, which didn't receive delayed census data until August, has been public about it's inability to make either the Sept. 17 deadline for draft...
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

With deadline looming, Virginia redistricting commission down one GOP member

The Virginia Redistricting Commission has just 37 days to finalize its district maps for the Virginia House and Senate. As of Friday, the commission is down one member. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, announced in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that he was resigning from the commission, leaving the body without one of its GOP members.
Congress & Courtswosu.org

Sykes Says Redistricting Commission Should Be Drawing Maps

It was revealed at the last redistricting commission meeting that different caucuses in the House and Senate were working on their own to present maps to the commission. But the top Democratic leader in the House said that's not what's mandated by the Ohio Constitution. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes...
Oregon Statebizjournals

Oregon lawmakers release proposed redistricting maps

Oregon legislators Friday released drafts of new congressional and legislative districts and a schedule of virtual sessions for public comments on the new maps. Following the 2020 U.S. Census, Oregon gained one seat in Congress, and legislators have to carve out a sixth Congressional district for its new House member. Lawmakers are also setting new borders for legislative districts based on new census figures.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission fails the produce first map by Constitutional deadline: Capitol Letter

Missed deadline: The Ohio Redistricting Commission blew past their constitutional deadline of Sept. 1 to approve new state legislative maps with bipartisan support. But as Andrew Tobias writes, the penalties for the seven-member commission missing the date aren’t explicitly spelled out. However, it could open the state up to lawsuits, though the office of Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the commission was within the constitutional requirements.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio Redistricting Commission meets Tuesday, is expected to miss first mapmaking deadline

After their whirlwind tour of Ohio, the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission will meet Tuesday to chart a course for new maps of state legislative districts. The commission will meet Tuesday afternoon at the Ohio Statehouse to adopt rules on how they will share and approve maps for Ohio's 99 House districts and 33 Senate districts. Senate Democrats will present a proposed map.
PoliticsArgus Observer Online

Hearings on redistricting are next week; legislative deadline is Sept. 27

Oregon’s legislative redistricting process is underway and it is absolutely critical our voices be heard. The future of our communities, our state, our vote and our democracy depend on it. The Oregon House and Senate redistricting committees are drawing maps to determine our legislative and congressional district boundaries for the...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio redistricting leaders still negotiating process rules as key deadline nears: Capitol Letter

Clock’s ticking: Less than a week before a key legal deadline, the Ohio Redistricting Commission is still negotiating internal rules, including a schedule for when it will meet to draw new state legislative lines. As Andrew Tobias writes, the key sticking point is when and how often hearings will be held where the public will be able to offer feedback on maps. State Sen. Vernon Sykes, a Democrat on the panel, said he wants the meetings to begin immediately, and for there to be three meetings before Sept. 1. Others on the commission privately have committed to holding three hearings between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, compared to the single hearing required by the Constitution during that time. Regardless, the commission must publicly produce a map by Sept. 1, and signs point toward a map being considered for final adoption the week of Sept. 12.
Ohio Statewksu.org

Coalition Endorses 'Unity' Maps Submitted to Ohio Redistricting Commission

A coalition of community groups is touting a map with newly drawn district lines for state lawmakers. The citizen-led redistricting advocacy group, Ohio Citizens' Redistricting Commission, used input from more than 2,000 drafts to put out its rendering of new Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts. Desiree Tims is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy