Redistricting Commission adopts rules, Sept. 1 deadline likely to pass without official map proposal

Clock’s ticking: Less than a week before a key legal deadline, the Ohio Redistricting Commission is still negotiating internal rules, including a schedule for when it will meet to draw new state legislative lines. As Andrew Tobias writes, the key sticking point is when and how often hearings will be held where the public will be able to offer feedback on maps. State Sen. Vernon Sykes, a Democrat on the panel, said he wants the meetings to begin immediately, and for there to be three meetings before Sept. 1. Others on the commission privately have committed to holding three hearings between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, compared to the single hearing required by the Constitution during that time. Regardless, the commission must publicly produce a map by Sept. 1, and signs point toward a map being considered for final adoption the week of Sept. 12.