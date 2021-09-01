Cancel
Ohio State

Gophers In Primetime: Top 5 Ranked Ohio State Visits Gophers To Kickoff Season

By Luke Lonien
 6 days ago
The Minnesota Golden Gopher Football team will kick off its 2021 season this week, and they open up with what will most likely be their toughest opponent of the season. The Gophers will host no. 4 ranked Ohio State at the newly-named Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Thursday night at 7 p.m. The game will air on FOX. Gopher fans can catch the action all season long on News-talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM and on FUN 104.3.

