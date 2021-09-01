Power Plants: Local chef uses vegan soul food to uplift spirits and diets in Columbus

I got to meet Chef Beca Tuinei last year after trying her wonderful creations for Nala’s Kitchen. Being apprehensive to try dishes from organizations promoted as “healthy food services,” fearing a massive pile of black containers filled with dry, bland chicken and broccoli, I was truly surprised and impressed. For those diving into more measured, health conscious, and ingredient-focussed food service, Nala’s Kitchen will blow you away with flavor. Believe me, I’m still a fan of meals like chicken and broccoli, but you can have these high-protein, low calorie, diet-forward products AND STILL HAVE FLAVOR! Chef Beca will amp it up with a creative use of spices and sauces without piling on the extra calories. It is a fine line to walk but she does it so well. Not only does she do it well, but her talent has landed her a position with the WNBA, now responsible for feeding the hungry athletes of the Connecticut Sun!