Columbus, OH

Power Plants: Local chef uses vegan soul food to uplift spirits and diets in Columbus

By Jaelani Turner-Williams
614now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Ishmael Rahman lives his life by maintaining high vibes through vegan soul food dishes. As such, he’s the founder of pop-up vendor Power Plant Kitchen. Sustaining a plant-based lifestyle for 20 years, Rahman looked to his long-time dietary changes as inspiration behind Power Plant Kitchen, along with satisfying his loyal vegan following.

#Vegan Food#Soul Food#Power Plants#Good Food#Food Drink#Bbq Pineapple Chikn Bowl#Bakon#Power Plant Kitchen
