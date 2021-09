Sometime back in the late ’80s or early ’90s, when I was a kid, I remember taking a road trip with my family through a long stretch of road somewhere in a part of America that you never see in tourism brochures. In fact, I remember a lot of these—long stretches of highway on trips to the Bay Area, Oregon, Washington, the Grand Canyon, the state parks of Utah and once even all the way across the lower 48 (though we probably only crossed through 20 or so). I’m not sure where we were on this trip, possibly somewhere in the middle of California, but I do remember driving past a prison, and I’ll never forget the signs along the highway as we approached it: Do not pick up hitchhikers.