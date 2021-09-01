Graphika Appoints Disinformation Technologist to Leadership Team

Please tell us about your role and the team / technology you handle at Skai. How did you arrive at Skai?. I am the Chief Marketing Officer at Skai, an intelligence and activation platform formerly known as Kenshoo that enables smarter, faster go-to-market for brands. My team spans pretty much every marketing discipline, including comms and creative, demand generation, product marketing, field, partner and event marketing, marketing research and content. It’s a wildly talented and committed group of people who operate pretty lean relative to a business of our size and breadth. We rely on strong communication, supportive collaboration, and a number of software and agency solutions to get it all done every day. I always tell the team that we are both a strategy-center and a support org; we need to lead the way by educating the market and reflecting the market back internally, but it’s equally important that make everyone else in the company successful by building a sales pipeline, shaping messaging, and giving everything that goes out a good polish.