Graphika Appoints Disinformation Technologist to Leadership Team

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Mathieu, Ph.D., Joins as CTO to Accelerate Technical Innovation and Delivery of Company’s SaaS Offerings. Graphika, the social media intelligence company, today announced the addition of seasoned technologist Jennifer Mathieu, Ph.D., to its executive team as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Matheiu will bring her experience building robust, integrated, cloud-based solutions to the company as it enables customers from a wide range of customers from Silicon Valley giants like Facebook and Pinterest to household brands such as T-Systems, to navigate threats and opportunities in the online world. She will guide the company’s technology vision, continue the evolution of Graphika’s patented technology, strengthen its core products, and build out the company’s team of expert engineers and architects.

