Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Rosh Hashana: The Three Stages of Teshuva

By Rabbi Shmuel Reichman
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe birth of a new year is a time of reflection and resolution, when hope and inspiration fill the air. We dream about what this upcoming year holds in store for us, how we can make the rest of our life the best of our life. We all have ideas, ambitions, and aspirations that we yearn to bring to fruition, and the new year gives us “permission” to revisit these goals and breathe new life into them. For a brief moment, everything is crystal clear, we see our purpose and our path with vivid clarity. However, there is an underlying frustration that accompanies this time period as well. If we reflect honestly, we often realize that our new year’s resolutions are awfully similar to those of last year, and the year before, and the year before…

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Niddah#Torah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Festivalnationalgeographic.com

A brief history of Rosh Hashanah, the kickoff to the Jewish New Year

Celebrated with trumpet blasts, prayers, and symbolic foods, this holiday marks the start of the Jewish high holy days. Food, sound, prayer, reflection, celebration. Jewish people around the world will soon wish one another “Shanah tovah” (Hebrew for “good year”) during Rosh Hashanah, the observance of the Jewish New Year.
ReligionPosted by
Mashed

Why Are Challah Loaves Round On Rosh Hashanah?

Whether you celebrate Rosh Hashanah or not, chances are you've eaten a delicious slice of. on its own, as French toast or in a strata or bread pudding. The versatile and satisfying enriched bread is commonly made into a braided loaf. However, when the Jewish holiday rolls around between September 6 and 8, challah is fashioned into rounds instead.
FestivalPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Secret History of Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year that begins Wednesday evening, can be a tough time for Jews in mixed political families. In theory, the day is largely about forgiveness and introspection. In practice, the day is often about loud, angry political arguments at the holiday table. In fact, though, Rosh...
Festivaljewishaz.com

Rosh Hashanah and a taste of renewal

Rosh Hashanah is one of my favorite Jewish holidays. There is such a beautiful renewal of spirit at this time of year. And I love that after a hot, quiet summer, where there’s been so little interaction with friends and family, we can all come together to celebrate a new year.
Celebrationshiltonheadsun.com

Prepare now to celebrate Jewish New Year, High Holy Days

Beginning at sundown Sept. 6, Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of the Jewish New Year. It’s an important holiday on the Jewish calendar and is the first of what is called the High Holidays (or High Holy Days), a 10-day period that ends with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Rosh Hashanah Dinner Under the Stars!

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins on Monday night, September 6, is a time seen as the potential for life, blessing and sustenance for the entire year. Our actions for Rosh Hashanah set the tone for the year to come. Experience a special lavish Rosh Hashanah meal you...
ReligionFood52

I’m Jewish and Vegan. Here’s How I Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

“Judaism right from the get go was supposed to be a vegetarian—or you could even say vegan—religion.”. Jeffrey Cohan does not mince words, or meat, or any animal byproduct, for that matter. He is the Executive Director of Jewish Veg, an advocacy organization that provides support and community for people who are both Jewish and vegan. I quiver at his confidence.
FestivalTODAY.com

Rosh Hashana: What's the meaning behind the foods of the Jewish New Year?

With everything going on in the world this summer, from COVID-19 to climate crises, the idea of starting fresh with a new year in September is exceptionally appealing. Luckily for your Jewish friends, they get that chance for an early start every year with the holiday of Rosh Hashana. The Jewish calendar works a little differently than your standard Jan. 1 beginning. So this year, starting the evening of Sept. 6 and ending the evening of Sept. 8, we’re going to party like it’s 5782 (based on a different interpretation of when modern history began and a lunar calendar). And luckily, like most things related to Jewish festivities, the main celebration centers around food.
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

Did Moshe Rabbeinu Set Homework? Part 6 | Rabbi Dovid Abenson

For students to understand the rebbi, it is crucial for the rebbi to be able to express himself clearly and concisely. We see this in the Gemara. כִּדְאָמַר רַב הוּנָא אָמַר רַב, וְאָמְרִי לַהּ, אָמַר רַב הוּנָא אָמַר רַב מִשּׁוּם רַבִּי מֵאִיר: לְעוֹלָם יִשְׁנֶה אָדָם לְתַלְמִידוֹ דֶּרֶךְ קְצָרָה. As Rav...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Biden’s Rosh Hashanah Sermon

Although most Israelis would have no idea what I am talking about, most Americans consider Rosh Chodesh Elul to be the day after Labor Day, regardless of the Jewish Calendar. Before Labor Day we are too busy with summer to take Elul seriously. No matter that the Rambam writes that...
WorldThe Jewish Press

No Lockdown for Rosh Hashana, Shaked Says

Israelis will not have to contend with a coronavirus lockdown this year on Rosh Hashana, according to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. “We’ll spend Rosh Hashana together with the whole family,” she said Saturday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 News. The Jewish New Year begins on the evening of...
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: What can cleanse our sinful hearts?

And he [Jesus] said, "That which comes out of the man, that defiles the man. For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts: adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within and defile the man." Mark 7:20-23 (Read v. 14-23)
Religionapppicker.com

Solid Joys | Daily Bible Devotional

The John Piper Daily Devotional app is a way to partake in your daily devotional wherever you are. Each day John Piper will provide you with a Bible verse and accompanying commentary for you to reflect on. These commentaries are designed to put a fresh look and understanding of the Bible in your daily life.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Our Preparation For Rosh Hashanah

The Mishnah in Rosh Hashanah 16a says that on Rosh Hashanah every single human being is judged before Hashem. The Gemara there explains that Hashem has given us the key of how to receive a more favorable judgment in din. The Gemara says that we should recite malchiyos, shofros and zichronos. Malchiyos in order to accept Hashem’s malchus upon ourselves, zichronos in order to bring our favorable memory in front of Hashem, and with what? With the shofar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy