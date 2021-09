It is indeed critical to make the right infrastructure investments to support hybrid employees, and Cisco can help. Virtual workspaces for hybrid workers were thought of as mostly unnecessary when corporate workforces went to the office on a regular basis before March 2020. Only a minority of workers for most companies were remote on a full-time or most-of-the-time basis until then. But within a few weeks, remote workers became the majority around the world. Suddenly, the need for secure and collaborative virtual workspaces for them was top of mind for government leaders, corporate leaders, IT leaders, and end users. They all scrambled to figure out how to help ensure operational profitability and worker productivity and safety in an uncertain time with an unknown end-date.