Squad Discovers Its Candidates Lose Elections When Opponents Allowed To Run

By PreOccupied Territory
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cleveland, August 29– More than three weeks after a Democratic Party primary race for a crucial Congressional seat resulted in the victory of a mainstream, pro-Israel candidate over one favored by the party’s vocal left wing, prominent figures in that wing have realized that this latest failure to bolster its representation in the halls of power bespeaks a trend: if others are permitted to run against the progressives’ choice, those others will siphon votes away from the progressive in sufficient numbers to deny the progressive the sought-after position, an aide to one of those figures disclosed today.

