(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will continue issuing Summer P-EBT benefits as schools submit their student’s eligibility information. Summer benefits and remaining school year benefits, including address changes and other corrections, will continue to be issued over the coming weeks. If you have not yet received your child’s Summer benefits, you can expect those benefits to be made available between late August and October. If you’ve yet to receive a card, a card will be mailed in your child’s name, once eligibility information is received from your child’s school.