Humane Raises $100m in Series B

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Global Management and other key investors back Humane to build the future of computing. Humane, Inc. announced that it has raised $100 million in its Series B round. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from SoftBank Group, BOND, Forerunner Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, and others. This round will enable Humane to scale its operations and continue executing and expanding on its mission to deliver the next shift between humans and computing.

