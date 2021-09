New legislative maps laying out political boundaries for the next ten years are in the hands of the courts. It could still be weeks before there’s finality. Illinois Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund sued Democrats over maps they passed in May. Even after revising maps during the recent special session, the GOP and MALDEF told the federal court the maps need to go. They say the maps diminish the voice of minority populations. Republican state Sen. Jason Barickman said there are a couple of ways the courts could go.