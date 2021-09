For the members of the Australian-born, Los Angeles-based group, Chase Atlantic, the relationship between life and creativity is symbiotic; one informs the other, which then, in turn, informs the first again. Around and around it goes. Like the three members themselves, who finish each other’s sentences, burst out into laughter, or spark memory after memory in a matter of moments, the constant step-by-step, A-to-B-to-C productivity is what keeps the group’s energy afloat and constantly churning out ideas. As a trio, they’re a factory of vibe and all of this is evident on the band’s latest single, remix and music video, “OHMAMI,” from the group’s latest release, Beauty In Death, all of which are out now.