Over the weekend our extended families in New Orleans, LaPlace, Grand Isle, and other surrounding parishes were dealt a major blow with Hurricane Ida. While many thought we had seen the last of Ida, recent videos and photos from New York have surfaced and show that Ida is still in rare form. The streets of New York are unlike anything that I have seen before and that's underwater. No one is truly mentally prepared for what will happen and I am sure New York was not prepared for this.