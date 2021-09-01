Cancel
Texas State

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
Texas Statelanthorn.com

Texas abortion bill stirs unrest on campus

This past Thursday Sept. 2, a pro-life group organized a protest in GVSU’s Allendale Campus’ designated free speech space in front of the Cook Carillon Tower. There was an older man standing holding a huge cross with posters on either side of him, one with images of bloody fetuses that said “Abortion is Murder,” and another with an assortment of bible verses on it.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Women’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

The Supreme Court heads toward reversing abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court’s most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Right-leaning US Supreme Court Delivers Blow To Abortion Rights

A Supreme Court transformed by Donald Trump has delivered the biggest blow to abortion rights in the United States in 50 years by refusing to block a Texas law that bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. Abortion opponents were celebrating Thursday, while Democratic President Joe Biden lashed out...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Supreme Court Allows Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state to remain in place, after voting 5-4 to deny an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block it from taking effect. An unsigned order from the majority late Wednesday said the challengers did...
Texas StatePosted by
WRAL News

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden says ‘extreme’ Texas abortion law violates Americans’ constitutional rights

President Joe Biden said Texas’ new abortion law would violate constitutional rights established under Roe v Wade. The president said the law, which went into effect early Wednesday morning, would restrict health care access for low-income communities and communities of color.“And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual,” Mr Biden said in a statement. Texas’s legislature passed the law which Gov Greg...
Women's HealthPosted by
Teen Vogue

What the Texas Abortion Ban Means For People Seeking an Abortion

At 10 p.m. on August 31, the staff at Whole Woman's Health of Fort Worth had 27 patients in the waiting room. The clinic usually closes at 5 p.m., but that night, they wouldn't shut their doors until 11:56 p.m. Doctors were crying, wondering how they'd treat everyone in the waiting room before midnight. But, just four minutes before a near-total abortion ban went into effect in Texas, they managed to treat each of the 27 people who went to the clinic to race the clock.

