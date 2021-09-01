Caduceus Announces $5 Million Distribution Agreement with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Cancel
CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies.

Business

Tuxis Corporation Announces its Application to Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and Intention to Qualify for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Tuxis Corporation (OTC PINK:TUXS) ('Tuxis' or the 'Company') today announced that it has submitted an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure and News Service and intends to qualify its common stock for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier in connection with, among other things, maintaining eligibility for public quotations in the OTC market pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11.
Retail

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds

All Seeds from Initial Harvest Are Already Sold: Next Crop Due End Of September. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced it has sold-out its initial harvest for its OG Kush genetic seed crop.
Business
MarketWatch

Kellogg announces reorganization of its North America supply chain, expects to book pretax charges of $45 million

Kellogg Co. said Friday it is planning to reorganize its North American supply chain with the aim of driving increased productivity. The cereal company said it expects the project to be substantially completed by early 2024 and that no facilities will be closed. Instead, the company will shift production of certain products to optimal lines across its network. Kellogg is expecting to book pretax charges of about $45 million on the project, with cash costs expected to total about $25 million. Employee-related costs are expected to come to about $4 million, including severance and other termination benefits. It did not offer details on how many employees may be affected. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 2% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.
Business

White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings has closed on the agreement to acquire Tri-Supply & Equipment. Based in New Castle, Del. with two other locations in Salisbury, Md. and Dover, Del., Tri-Supply & Equipment will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.
Business

Empress Royalty Announces Debt Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Accendo Banco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple ('Accendo') for the provision of a secured medium term bridge loan facility the ('Facility') in the amount of US$5.2 million.
Berwyn, PA
MyChesCo

Virpax Announces MMS019 Manufacturing and Supply Agreement

BERWYN, PA — Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) announced that it recently entered into a commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with Seqens, an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical solutions with 24 manufacturing sites worldwide and seven research and development facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. The agreement with Seqens provides...
Industry

Johnsonville Sausage Launches New Logistics Business

Johnsonville Sausage launched Johnsonville Transport & Logistics, LLC, a new business venture that taps into its own Johnsonville Trucking motor carrier business to make its fleet back-haul capacity available for other food and beverage manufacturers. “We created this business to help other customers achieve this mark of excellence,” says Curt...
Business

Kaleyra Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

Kaleyra, Inc., a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that, as of August 24, 2021, the Company had entered into warrant repurchase agreements with a group of institutional investors.
Industry

Could warehouse automation increase truck capacity by 30%?

Fast-growing warehouse robotics firm Geek+ is adding another weapon to its portfolio of automation solutions designed to improve warehouse efficiencies, lower costs and increase throughput speed. The Smart Mixed Case palletizing solution, co-developed with warehouse management tools provider WSR Solutions, combines Geek+’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and WSR’s intelligent palletizing...
Industry

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

The report “Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, By Type (Steel Rims and Composite Rims), By Application (Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Distributed Energy Generation, Data Centers, and Others (Transportation, Spacecraft, and Military)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global flywheel energy storage market is projected to grow from US$ 343.2 Million in 2020 to US$ 660.7 Million by 2029. Increasing automobile sector and use of flywheel energy storage system application over conventional energy source is a factor propelling growth of the global flywheel energy storage system market. In addition, government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage is boosting growth of the global flywheel energy storage market over forecast period. Increasing applications of flywheel energy storage system in cloud-base data centers and exploding electrical vehicle sector are expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global flywheel energy storage market.
Industry

Intermodal Summit: Ocean shipping reform can create proactive supply chains

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How the Ocean Shipping Reform Act could affect drayage operations. DETAILS: Nimesh Modi, CEO of drayage marketplace BookYourCargo (BYC), dives into the Ocean Shipping Reform Act that would require common ocean carriers to adhere to best practices and regulations around detention and demurrage charges. Modi describes the problems this reform would help solve and how technology could improve from transparency of common carrier operations.
Business

Barry Callebaut, Hershey renew supply agreement

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — Global chocolate leaders The Hershey Co. and Barry Callebaut have announced the extension of their strategic supply partnership originally signed in 2007. Under the agreement, Barry Callebaut will continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished products, which will enable both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth in North America.
Environment

Plastic-Free Pet Food Packaging

Mars Petcare has announced a new change for its multipack pet food products that will help to reduce plastic waste and bolster recycling. The announcement highlights an elimination of plastic shrink film in favor of cardboard across its entire lineup of brands including Whiskas, Pedigree, Kitekate and Chappie in the UK. This packaging change will reportedly see 180-tonnes of plastic waste, or roughly 15-million pieces of plastic, diverted from the landfill every year.
communityreporter.org

Produce+Drive-Thru Food Distributions

Summer is here, and Keystone’s free food distributions are back! We’ll be distributing fresh fruits and vegetables along with other grocery staples. These will be drive-through events, so all you need to do is drive up, pop your trunk, and leave with your free food! These events will be at the West 7th Community Center at 265 Oneida St, St. Paul, MN from 10am-12pm September 3. No registration is required, and we hope to see you there! For more food distribution dates and locations, visit www.keystoneservices.org.
Los Angeles County, CA

Free food distribution scheduled in Castaic

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday. The drive-thru food giveaway is set to provide families with boxes of food, including shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce. The event...
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Oxford CEO: ‘Never-ending List’ of Customer Service Enhancements

Oxford’s looking at additional improvements to its customer experience initiatives to provide a seamless online-offline shopping journey. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

