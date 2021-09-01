Cancel
Gambling

Casinos Excluded From Caldor Fire Evacuation Orders as Blaze Approaches Lake Tahoe

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
"I'm standing here and I'm getting all ash particulates on my jacket, even," Gov. Steve Sisolak said. "This is serious, folks."

www.newsweek.com

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Related
South Lake Tahoe, CAKABC

Entire Strike Team Of Firefighters Infected.

(Sacramento, CA) — COVID-19 has infected an entire strike team of 16 firefighters who were battling the Caldor Fire, which is approaching South Lake Tahoe. Those firefighters are leaving the frontlines and must now quarantine for up to two weeks. A strike team is comprised of five fire engines and three firefighters, plus a team leader. Cal Fire said the outbreak is the first on the Caldor Fire and no other units have been affected. Cal Fire is warning other firefighters to follow COVID-19 protocols.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Black bear is euthanized after being captured on film fleeing the monster Caldor Fire in California

A black bear has had to be euthanized after sustaining severe injuries in the Caldor Fire, wildlife officials reported. The bear, who was named “Tenderfoot” after suffering burns to its paws, was first spotted on 31 August by a fire crew battling the blaze in the Lake Tahoe area of northern California. The fire, which has been burning since last month, has grown to 212,907 acres and has led to thousands of residents being evacuated from the popular tourist area. Firefighter Bradcus Schrandt Sr discovered Tenderfoot behind trees near a residential neighborhood in Meyers, a small town in the...
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Caldor Fire leaving scar on Tahoe landscape (Gallery)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Looking down through the smoke from U.S. Highway 50, it’s astonishing the Caldor Fire did not consume any homes in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The fire has scorched the landscape in the Christmas Valley and Meyers areas and the charred trees and decimated vegetation will be a reminder for years to come.
Greenville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire: Tearful Return To Greenville; Firefighter Dies; Flames Advance Toward Dixie Valley

GREENVILLE (CBS SF) — Residents were overcome with emotions and tears flowed freely Saturday as they returned to the burned-out remains of Greenville, shifting through the piles of rubble that were once their homes for any cherish memento that survived the onslaught of the devastating Dixie Fire. While the massive blaze has moved on, it continues to challenge firefighters miles to the north and southeast where it still rages in the woods and wilderness of Lassen Volcanic National Park and as it advances toward homes in the Dixie Valley. The fire’s burn zone grew to 893,852 acres by Sunday morning and was...
Siskiyou County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

McCash Fire Grows to 54,385 Acres, Now 7 Percent Contained

McCash Fire Grows to 54,385 Acres, 7 Percent Contained. An infrared flight over the McCash Fire showed the fire is 54,385 acres. The fire is 7 percent contained. There are 443 people assigned to the incident. Great Basin Team 3 will begin the process today of transitioning command of the...
Environmenttetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
South Lake Tahoe, CAwiproud.com

South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people forced to flee South Lake Tahoe could begin returning to their homes after evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday afternoon as crews made progress against a massive wildfire. The orders that sent 22,000 people in and around the...

