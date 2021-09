Find out more about all six of Madonna’s kids, from her 24-year-old daughter to her nine-year-old twins. Throughout her nearly 40-year career, Madonna, 63, has earned the nickname “The Queen of Pop,” through her countless hit songs. The “Material Girl” singer has received countless accolades for her expansive career, which has garnered her both critical and commercial fame. While so many fans are familiar with her hit songs, Madonna has also created a strong and large family with her six children. Find out more about all of Madge’s kids here!