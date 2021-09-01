Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stokes County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed. Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the road. Remember...TURN AROUND...DON`T DROWN! You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Stokes; Surry; Yadkin .Rain associated with the remnants of Ida will continue over southwest Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southern West Virginia today. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke and Rockbridge. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * Through this evening. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible where any rain bands set up and persist over a particular area. Localized thunderstorms could also result in very high rainfall rates. * Small creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and flood adjacent areas. Landslides and mudslides will also be possible in areas of steeper terrain closer to the Blue Ridge. Some roads and highways could become impassable as a result of mudslides and/or stream and creek flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Surry County, NC
County
Stokes County, NC
State
West Virginia State
County
Yadkin County, NC
City
Monroe, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clare, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Monroe County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Monroe A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTY At 905 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Maybee, or near Dundee, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Carleton around 920 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newport, Scofield, South Rockwood, Estral Beach and Gibraltar. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ludington SP to near Ludington to 6 miles northwest of Silver Lake SP, moving east at 50 mph. Another line of severe storms are also near Freesoil. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Fountain... Free Soil... Hamlin Lake Custer... Walhalla TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sawyer County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTY At 340 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Post, or near Chippewa Flowage West, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ford County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 542 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Cissna Park to near Gibson City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Elliott, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS AND LARES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ludington SP to near Ludington to 6 miles northwest of Silver Lake SP, moving east at 50 mph. Another line of severe storms are also near Freesoil. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Fountain... Free Soil... Hamlin Lake Custer... Walhalla TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE IL AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ludington SP to near Ludington to 6 miles northwest of Silver Lake SP, moving east at 50 mph. Another line of severe storms are also near Freesoil. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Fountain... Free Soil... Hamlin Lake Custer... Walhalla TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Montgomery County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinde, or near Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Port Hope around 400 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redman, Parisville, Huron City, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Grindstone City, Bay Port, Pinnebog and Ruth. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph are located across southern Saginaw Bay and will move inland into Huron County around 4PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Montgomery County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Montgomery County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 151 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Negwegon State Park to 6 miles southeast of Glennie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Negwegon State Park and Black River around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lake; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NEWAYGO AND LAKE COUNTIES At 129 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Luther to near Baldwin to 9 miles northeast of Hesperia, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Luther... Chase Woodland Park... Hawkins... Nirvana Bristol... Wolf Lake... Big Star Lake Bitely... Idlewild THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Monroe County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy