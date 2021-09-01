CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Preparing for Future Pandemics: Healthcare Workers Training Guide

By Adam Mulligan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has given us a harsh reality check about the severe impact infectious disease and viruses can have on society. Fortunately, vaccines are now being produced, slowly but surely allowing us to battle the pandemic. However, what can we do if another one occurs in the future? That said, dealing with an epidemic is an unfortunate aspect of surviving in this world. With overpopulation, travel, and international trade, novel diseases have ideal conditions to multiply and spread. From the Ebola crisis to H1N1, humankind has dealt with tons of deadly outbreaks in the 21st century. But, the novel coronavirus is by far the most severe one. Nonetheless, with the constant efforts of leaders and healthcare professionals such as doctors and nurses, we have made significant progress against the current pandemic situation. After all, these healthcare professionals are vital to preventing the spread of Covid-19 and mitigating the health issues it creates.

