Giants will retire Michael Strahan's No. 92 jersey this season vs. NFC East rival
Michael Strahan is already immortalized, but there was still something missing. The Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher could still view his beloved No. 92 running around on an NFL field following the end of his legendary career, but that will soon no longer be the case, with the New York Giants set to retire the number in 2021 -- the team announced Wednesday. For added oomph, the ceremony is scheduled to take place against an NFC East rival with the Giants hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.www.cbssports.com
