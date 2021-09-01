Giants will retire Michael Strahan's No. 92 jersey this season vs. NFC East rival

A look at some betting angles for the NFC East in 2021. By definition, Dallas is the division favorite (+135 at BetMGM) and Washington (+220) is the second choice. But the Cowboys too often are talented underachievers, and they face two big problems at important spots. The same problems tripped up the Cowboys last year — quarterback Dak Prescott has injury problems and coach Mike McCarthy finds ways to lose by making costly game-management mistakes. Remember the Thanksgiving Day massacre? Washington’s 41-16 win was the low point of McCarthy’s first season in Dallas. He called for a fourth-and-10 fake punt from the Cowboys’ 24-yard line in the fourth quarter, and it failed spectacularly. McCarthy enters this season as the only coach in the division on a hot seat. Dallas’ dismal 6-10 finish had a lot to do with Prescott’s broken ankle. The Cowboys averaged 32.6 points in Prescott’s five starts and 21.1 points in the 11 games he missed.