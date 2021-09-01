Muscle Testing: What It Is and How It Helps with Treatment
Muscle testing is a non-invasive technique that acts as the gateway to the subconscious mind. With this path, healthcare practitioners can effectively evaluate physical and mental health. Generally, muscle testing is a way of questioning the body, and it will respond with the answers in the natural feedback system. It is based on the principle of kinesiology with roots back in the early 1900s when R.W Lovett started kinesiology to improve the patient’s movement. Later in 1920, Frank Chapman designed the neuroleptic reflex system for the diagnostic process of the body.www.psychreg.org
