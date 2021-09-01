Biggest winners and losers from the wildest transfer window ever

Some of the shrewdest moves of the summer transfer season took place on deadline day, shining the spotlight on a few clubs who seem to excel at playing the market. The most high-profile deals involved the big name teams, but teams like West Ham and Sevilla have also positioned themselves for special seasons with their moves. The Hammers added two strong international quality midfielders, while Sevilla held on to 22-year-old defender Jules Kounde and offloaded an older bench player in 31-year-old Luuk de Jong to Barcelona.