Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

By Samantha Schnurr
Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.

