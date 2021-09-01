Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher to get raise, contract extension, reports say

Just three years into his record setting, 10-year, $75-million deal at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is reportedly getting a raise and a contract extension. The Houston Chronicle and The Athletic are both reporting that Fisher has agreed to a three-year contract extension that will lift his salary to $9 million per year, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($10.6 million) and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($9.3 million) in average yearly pay among college football coaches. The deal is expected to be approved at a Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday.