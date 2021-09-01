Razak Alhassan Re-Signs & Darren Stewart Released After UFC Vegas 35

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 35, one fighter on the card re-signed with the promotion while another was released. Heading into UFC Vegas 35, Abdul Razak Alhassan had his back against the wall. Once viewed as one of the most dangerous prospects in the promotion, Alhassan found himself smack dab in the middle of a three-fight skid. Saturday, however, the Ghanaian returned back to his knockout ways when he took home his third Performance of the Night bonus with a head-kick KO over his opponent, Alessio Di Chirico, only 17 seconds into the bout.