Jessica Simpson Will Only Eat Bacon This One Way

In the wake of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the future of the brands in its portfolio are in flux. But one popular brand already has an interested buyer. According to a representative for the Jessica Simpson Lifestyle Brand, Jessica Simpson and her mother Tina Simpson are “in discussions” to buy back the remaining 62.5% of the brand. Sequential is currently looking to sell all or most of its assets and is seeking approval for an auction and bidding process that will enable interested buyers to bid on its assets. Sources previously told WWD in May that...