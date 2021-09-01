A Love Letter To Rory Gilmore’s School Style: The Only True-To-Form Uniform On TV

When I think back to my private school days in the suburbs of Chicago, it isn’t the assignments or even my teachers that I remember so much as my uniform: a red-and-navy plaid jumper that was only slightly more exciting than the pieces I was authorized to wear with it. Five days a week, for six long years, I wore the same outfit with either ballet flats or penny loafers — only black or navy — and a polo or Oxford-style shirt. Even my stockings — black, navy, or white knee socks or tights — were not of my choosing.