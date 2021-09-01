What South Carolina’s Passing of Open-Carry Gun Legislation Means for the State
South Carolina has issued more than 582,000 concealed weapons permits. New legislation could make it legal to open carry those firearms. H. 3094 is a bill sponsored by state Rep. Bobby Cox, a Republican Representative for Greenville County. He has stated that he wants to strip the permit requirement altogether, but the bill in its current form still requires a gun permit for legal possession of a firearm.lawandcrime.com
