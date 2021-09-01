Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Quakers Present Guitarist Keith Calmes in Concert

By Eric Englund
thesandpaper.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barnegat Quakers present a concert by acclaimed guitarist Keith Calmes on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. People have the option of joining the concert in person at the Quaker meeting house on 614 East Bay Avenue or signing up through Zoom. Although he is usually considered a classical...

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Dale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kean University#Quakers#Brooklyn College#Indian#Wall High School#The College Of New Jersey#Drury University#Monmouth University#Harford Community College#Ocean County College#Salisbury University#The Kimmel Center#The Juilliard School#Berklee College Of Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Theater & DanceTimes Union

Mac-Haydn Theatre goes off-type with Kurt Weill musical

Renowned for its stylish productions of Broadway musicals, the venerable Mac-Haydn Theatre offers something different with “Exiled,” a portrait in words and music of composer Kurt Weill, to be performed on Sept. 1 and 29. The show was conceived and written by tenor James Benjamin Rodgers who will sing a generous sampling of Weill’s songs. Along the way he also tells the remarkable story of the composer’s rise to prominence in his native Germany and his exile, first to France and then to the United States where he contributed to what is often referred to as the Great American Songbook.
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

BRT will present outdoor concert Sunday

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre will present its first outside concert featuring Kim Trusty with Cathy Clasper-Torch on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m., at the new outside concert space behind Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St. Admission is $15 for the 60-minute concert. Capacity is limited; to reserve tickets...
Slidell, LAPosted by
Jean-Baptiste Dickens

Lobby Lounge Concert presents T'Monde

SLIDELL, LA - On Tuesday, September 7, the “Up Close and Musical” concert is back. This time, a musical group named T’Monde performs and entertains the visitors. The concert will take place at The Lobby Lounge at The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Boulevard, Slidell.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Music Compound to present concert band for area adults ages 50+

SARASOTA, FL – Since its founding in 2016, Music Compound has been a place where members of all ages can learn to sing and play music – or further hone existing skills – and make friends, becoming a community where a love of music is the common thread. Now Music Compound is taking on a new endeavor, an adult program called the Gulf Coast New Horizons Concert Band.
Cedar City, UTsuindependent.com

Satellite Salon Series Presents Daring Duos at First In-Person Concert at SUU

Satellite Salon Series Presents Daring Duos at First In-Person Concert at SUU. Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah: Southern Utah University’s Department of Music is ecstatic to announce that on Thursday, September 9, 2021, the Satellite Salon Series will present a concert titled, Daring Duos, at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall at the SUU Music Building. It will feature two duos. The first is DarkWood, a duo consisting of Dr. Lynn Vartan performing with SUU’s new Director of Woodwinds, Dr. Laura Grantier. The other will be Duo Lin-Lynn which is named after its two percussionists, Dr. Wei Chen Lin and Dr. Lynn Vartan. Dr. Wei Chen Lin will be traveling from Taiwan to perform in Cedar City! This concert is free and open to the public.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

The Town Hall presents The Centennial Concert celebrating their 100th Anniversary… a LIVE concert at Bryant Park

The Town Hall (www.thetownhall.org) has announced a special Evening Concert Event on Monday, September 20 at 7PM to celebrate the venue's 100th Anniversary as part of Bryant Park's picnic performances. Featuring Grammy-winning musician Chris Thile and special guests Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, Zakir Hussain and Ganesh Rajagopalan, Damon...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Mountain Top to present in-person First Friday concert Sept. 3

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music’s free First Friday series returns to in-person performance on Sept. 3 with the Mayberrys. The concert takes place on the Majestic stage at noon and will last about an hour. Don and Judy Mayberry’s musical careers started in Western Maine during their high school and...
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Pianos on the Point presents free concert in Middlebury

Faculty members of Pianos on the Point, a program for serious adult piano students at Point Counterpoint Camp on Lake Dunmore, will perform a concert of solo and four-hand music at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court in Middlebury, on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Featured pianists are Diana Fanning, Arielle Levioff and Michael Haigler. This performance is sponsored by Point Counterpoint Chamber Music Camp and features works by Debussy, Janáček, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Admission is free, donations appreciated. For more information on Pianos on the Point, visit pointcp.com/adult-workshop.
Claremont, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Claremont Summer Concert Series Presents EvenFlow, 8/27

Claremont, NC – The Summer Concert Series is a wonderful free community event enjoyed by all ages as is a great way to engage with other community members!. Join us Friday, August 27th for a 90’s rock tribute band- EvenFlow! Food & Beverages available at 5:30. Bands to start at 7:00pm.
Calimesa, CAnewsmirror.net

Calimesa Concerts on the Green series presents the talented DooWah Riders

By RACHAEL M. GUSTUSON Editor “The weather is perfect, the grass is green and the music is good,” said Calimesa Concert in the Green attended Cece Johns on Aug. 19. “The accordion holds a special place in my heart - it reminds me of home.” DooWah Riders played at the Calimesa Event Center and displayed its high-energy music with a Cajun-twist. The band featured a harmonica, fiddle and more. “The band members are so talented,” said Cherry Valley resident Lori Johnson. “The weather is cooler than average- refreshing.” The concert series concluded Aug. 26.
Charitiesculturemap.com

The Conrad O. Johnson Music & Fine Arts Foundation presents Scholarship Brunch and Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Conrad O. Johnson Music & Fine Arts Foundation will present their annual scholarship brunch and concert. The event will feature sounds, brunch and entertainment by “Saturday Night Live” Trombonist Steve Turre, Guitarist Joe Carmouche and the talents of its Regional Youth Orchestra.
Musicgratefulweb.com

JusticeAid Presents Mavis Staples with Special Guest Amy Helm: A Concert for Neighborhood Defender Service

JusticeAid, a group of civil rights advocates and music lovers whose mission is to promote justice through the arts, is pleased to announce JusticeAid Presents Mavis Staples with Special Guest Amy Helm: A Concert for Neighborhood Defender Service which will take place on Oct. 19 at Washington D.C.’s famed Lincoln Theatre. Tickets are, as of today, available for purchase by clicking here.
Musickuvo.org

The Night Beat—September 1 Jazz Birthdays

Join Doug Crane this Wednesday evening as he plays music from a variety of jazz musicians, both legendary and with their stars rising that all share September 1st as their birthdate. Certainly the most legendary, most recorded and arguably the best West Coast Jazz saxophonist of the 1950s is Art...
Musicwncw.org

WNCW Welcomes New Music Host - Julian Booker

We are pleased to welcome WXPN host Julian Booker to the WNCW family, as host of Peak of the Week and Culture Caravan beginning Thursday, September 2nd. Julian began working in radio as a teenager at WSTW-FM / WDEL-AM in Wilmington, DE with his father, Pete. After graduating from Temple University in 2009, he began working in the Philadelphia live music scene as well as HD station, Graffiti Radio, as an on-air host and music director. Since 2014, he has been the Sunday morning host of the long-running show, Sleepy Hollow, on WXPN, where he also hosts the All-Request Saturday Afternoon with John Vettese. He still works in live music as a production manager at Ardmore Music Hall, and has toured across the United States and in England and Japan as tour manager and front-of-house audio engineer for pianist Marco Benevento. In summer 2021, he served as co-producer, writer, editor and audio engineer for the second season of Osiris Media's Festival Circuit podcast about Newport Folk alongside Carmel Holt (Host & Producer of SHEROES Radio and SHEROES Mixtape Memoir).

Comments / 0

Community Policy