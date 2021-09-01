Texas abortion clinics turning away patients as strict new law takes effect
Some Texas abortion clinics were already turning patients away even before the state's harsh new abortion law went into effect at midnight. Since mid-August, all 11 of the Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas that provide abortion services have stopped scheduling visits after Sept. 1 for abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood's decision was prompted by a law known as S.B. 8, which bans abortions in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
