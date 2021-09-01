Cancel
Texas State

Texas abortion clinics turning away patients as strict new law takes effect

By Chloe Atkins
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Texas abortion clinics were already turning patients away even before the state's harsh new abortion law went into effect at midnight. Since mid-August, all 11 of the Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas that provide abortion services have stopped scheduling visits after Sept. 1 for abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood's decision was prompted by a law known as S.B. 8, which bans abortions in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

