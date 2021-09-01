Where to Eat Lunch Outdoors on a Weekday in and Around Boston
Whether one is sneaking out of the office for a weekday lunch date or booking a business meeting over a midday meal or just changing up the usual routine, it can sometimes be difficult to find a great restaurant that is open for lunch on a weekday and offers a nice outdoor seating area. Here are 25 such options in and around Boston, serving tapas on a South End sidewalk, tacos on a hidden patio in Allston, banh mi in a Cambridge garden, and more.boston.eater.com
