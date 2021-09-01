Where to Eat Lunch Outdoors on a Weekday in and Around Boston

Salem, Oregon Part 1- Eating Your Way Through Downtown Salem. The main goal for our trip to Oregon's capital city was to explore the AVA's and Sub-AVA's of the Willamette Valley wine region. Along the way, we also had the good fortune to try a number of the many excellent restaurants in downtown Salem. Our first stop was Noble Wave Brewery and Louisiana Kitchen. Co-owners Raymond Pelas, Riley Vannoy, and Karl Schultz are Louisiana transplants, but after college at Louisiana State University they went their separate ways. But in 2018, they came back together again to make real their dream of opening a restaurant and brewery. They searched the country for the best location and finally chose Salem, Oregon. And judging by the crowds, they chose well. Inspired by New Orleans cuisine, their menu offers a wide variety of dishes, all with a taste of the south.