Kathryn Lynne Gress passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at her home in Exeter, Calif. Kathy was an inspiring woman who touched the lives of both family and friends through her faith in Christ and loving kindness. She loved serving in her church as a woman’s ministry leader and sharing the gospel as much as she could. Kathy worked as a Registered Nurse at Kaweah Delta for 25 years and loved giving back to her community.