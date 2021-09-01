The Best School Bags That Will Really Last

As your little one gears up for a new school year, the list of what they need just seems to keep growing. Once you've sorted their uniform, including a sturdy pair of school shoes, and stocked their pencil case, you'll want to turn your attention to their school bag if they need a new one. As opposed to school shoes, which you'll need to replace faster than you can say 'plimsoll', a proper school bag can last for several school years if you choose something practical (without sacrificing on the playful factor). Keep scrolling for our edit of the best school bags for this September.