Time to Think about Stormy Weather, Sept. 1

Pacific Power release – September is National Preparedness Month: Steps to build an outage kit and stay informed – PGE and Pacific Power encourage customers to be ready year-round for possibility of power outages. Portland, ORE. – To recognize National Preparedness Month, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are encouraging their customers to be prepared year-round for power outages. While ongoing updates to the power grid and electrical equipment continue to enhance reliability, outages may still occur. PGE and Pacific Power are raising awareness about resources that are available to customers that can help make a power outage easier to manage. Basic emergency supplies – Customers should prepare essentials including: A two-week supply of shelf-stable food and water for their household and pets, including livestock. Necessary medications and a backup plan for medical devices that need electricity to operate. An emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, solar phone chargers, first aid and essential phone numbers. Plans for relocating with a friend, family member or shelter, especially for people with a medical condition that requires electricity, or those needing to work or learn from home during an outage.