Exeter, CA

William Charles Stites, 1958-2021

By The Sun-Gazette
thesungazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Charles Stites left us on Aug. 16, 2021 to start a new journey and heaven welcomed a spirited soul. He was born to on June 13, 1958 in Wasco, Calif., to Charles Stites and Betty Merryfield. Charlie was the cherished baby brother to two older sisters. He spent his childhood in Exeter, Calif. Following high school he worked as a mechanic in local packing houses and entered Estes Institute of Cosmetology in the late 1980s. Upon graduation he worked for Hair People in Visalia, Calif., for many years. He was also employed by Care Medical and Rite Aid Drug Store, from which he retired in 2010.

