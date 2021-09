Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global pharmaceutical testing and analytical services market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2020 to 2030. Pharmaceutical testing and quality assurance are important stages in the pharmaceutical industry. Testing and analysis are carried out as people’s lives depend on the quality and quantity measure of a given medicine. Bioanalytical testing, method development & validation, raw material testing, stability testing, and microbial testing are commonly employed tests adopted in pharmaceutical and medical devices industries. The expansion of the global pharmaceutical testing and analytical services market can be ascribed to rise in the number of clinical trials and increase in R&D spending.