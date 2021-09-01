Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Act-On Software Named to Constellation ShortList™ for B2C and B2B Marketing Automation Excellence

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis prestigious recognition comes on the heels of a banner year for Act-On Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing automation platform, announced it was one of two vendors named to the Constellation ShortList™ for both B2C Marketing Automation and B2B Marketing Automation in Q3 2021. The technology vendors and service providers featured in the program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Act-On was listed as one of eight top vendors and, as a part of the list, is recognized as a leader in marketing automation.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Gale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Online Marketing#B2b Marketers#B2c Marketing Automation#Cmo#Automated Journey Builder#Constellation Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

SKEEPERS Acquires MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX; Launches the Ultimate Low-Code, Omnichannel Customer Feedback Platform, CX Management

Brands such as Nespresso, L’Oreal, Clarins, MetLife, BRP and Hilti among first customers. The SKEEPERS Group, provider of people-smart SaaS solutions that enable brands to generate value for and from their customers, has launched a new addition to its product suite, CX Management. The cutting-edge low-code platform – a combination of recently acquired international startups MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX – streamlines the customer feedback process for brands to inform data-driven decision-making.
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Internetfairfieldcitizenonline.com

This Ecommerce Veteran Has Essential Email Marketing Tips That Every Business Needs

When developing an email marketing strategy, it’s essential to determine your business objectives. Are you looking to convert surfers? Increase sales among current subscribers? Gain exposure? But answering these questions is often easier said than done, as is developing a plan that will help you meet your objectives. Luckily, with help from marketing guru Chase Dimond, it’s easy to learn how to tailor custom ecommerce email marketing campaigns for any type of business.
MarketsAugusta Free Press

Why a holding corporation is the key to boost your B2C and B2B strategies

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Business owners are always looking for a way to boost strategies and for ways to protect their assets. One of the highly significant ways that you can ensure that you have strong B2C and B2B strategies in place is to have everything owned by a signal holding company. A holding company is a business entity that is a corporation or LLC. It doesn’t sell anything. Its purpose instead is to keep controlling stocks or interests from other companies. Strategies will be different depending on which outlook you are using, but having a holding company in place will help you succeed in your future endeavors.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

Frisco, Texas-based company, Bython Media, launches revolutionary AI/MI-powered marketing platform, the first of its kind on the planet. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
Beauty & FashionTechCrunch

Are B2B SaaS marketers getting it wrong?

“Solutions,” “cutting-edge,” “scalable” and “innovative” are just a sample of the overused jargon lurking around every corner of the techverse, with SaaS marketers the world over seemingly singing from the same hymn book. Sadly for them, new research has proven that such jargon-heavy copy — along with unclear features and...
Softwareirmagazine.com

Irwin case study: Constellation Software

This new case study of Constellation Software, a leading provider of specialized software and services, includes insights from CFO Jamal Baksh on some of the challenges he has faced as a one-man show managing all the IR strategy and keeping track of investor activity, and the solutions he has found.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cresta Recognized for Real-Time Coaching in Independent Research Firm’s New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 Report

Cresta, the Real-Time Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, announced it has been recognized in the Real-Time Coaching and management functionality segment in Forrester’s New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 report. The report provides an overview of conversation intelligence providers, evaluated based on maturity, to allow B2B sales organizations to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the conversation intelligence market and to inform their technology acquisition strategies. We believe Cresta’s inclusion is further validation of the company’s mission to make business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential.
Businessmartechseries.com

transcosmos Sets Up “Brand Operations inc.,” a New Company that Offers Brand Operations Services that Measure, Visualize and Operate Consumer Brand Experience

Transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has set up a new company “Brand Operations inc.” The new company launched its business in August, 2021. Given that digital channels have become the foundation of consumer communications, brands today can measure changes in consumer behavior as actual data. This has ushered in a new era, enabling brands to manage a diverse range of brand experiences – both online and offline – based on statistics. Building on cutting-edge tools and marketing methods, the new company, Brand Operation will measure and visualize consumer behavioral changes, and offer brand operations services that manage and operate consumer brand experience.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Sora’s HR automation software raises $14M Series A

The round comes after Sora raised a $5.3 million seed round in July 2020. First Round and Elad Gil led that investment. TechCrunch caught up with Sora CEO Laura Del Beccaro to chat about the round. We were curious about why this was the right moment for the company to raise more capital — the startup noted last year that it had around 2.5 years of runway — and what it intends to do with the money.
Computersnddist.com

9 Qualities to Look for When Choosing an Automation Software Provider

The way we buy software has changed. We’ve moved away from one-and-done purchases our IT teams maintain toward subscription-based Software as a Service (SaaS), which involves continual support, development, growth and innovation. The product itself and its functionality remains important, but we must put equal weight on the provider’s reputation...
MarketsSFGate

B2B Marketing Examples: 4 Awesome Brands Who Got it Right

B2B marketing sometimes gets a negative rap. Many write it off as too serious, even boring. And to be honest, sometimes it is!. But as the B2B world becomes more and more competitive, some brands have stepped up and created some incredible marketing campaigns. That's what it takes to stand...
Small Businesstech.co

Free Email Marketing Services for Small Businesses

Our independent reviews and recommendations are funded in part by affiliate commissions, at no extra cost to our readers. Click to Learn More. Need to grow your business profile, but don't have the budget? Two of the most well-rounded free email marketing services are offered by Sendinblue and Moosend. Sendinblue offers users the ability to send 300 emails to unlimited contacts for free, while inversely, Moosend offers unlimited emails to up to 1,000 contacts. Both providers offer solid selections of features and tools that you can use to enhance and optimize your email campaigns, too.
EconomyFortune

Sustainability, purpose, and innovation—here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. CFOs can have a "transformative impact" by "leveraging how corporate finance and investment is positioned to drive forward both a strong and sustainable business," Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO and executive director of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, told me. I spoke with Ojiambo about the importance of sustainability the same week the IPPC report was released. We discussed the UN Global Compact’s CFO Task Force created in December 2019 by a small group of leading finance chiefs to position CFOs as “architects” in long-term sustainable value creation, she said. It’s clear that for businesses to “survive and to thrive,” they need to take a long-term view on sustainability with a focus on inclusivity, Ojiambo said.
InternetTech Times

Best Actionable B2B Cold Email Marketing Tips

Trust us. If you have not tried cold mail before because it doesn't seem to work, you miss a huge opportunity. Cold emailing is still one of the most prominent ways to get leads. Hence, a cold email marketing company can still sustain itself. Therefore, in this article, we will discuss how you can write a killer B2B cold email.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

A Few Top Trends Driving Mobile Marketing and Mobile Ads in B2B and B2C Markets

Mobile Marketing refers to any marketing strategy and campaign that is run through mobile devices. Mobile users receive advertisements on their mobile devices in the form of SMS, MMS, email, notifications, social media posts, applications, web applications, websites, pop-ups, calls, etc. Mobile marketing makes use of mobile phones and tablets to deliver advertisements. Mobile marketing campaigns are planned and run based on the data mined from several mobile users, such as their browsing history, social media likes, etc.
Cell Phonesdbusiness.com

NSF International Brings AR Smartglasses to Restaurant Industry

NSF International in Ann Arbor has announced the NSF EyeSucceed, an augmented reality training modality paired with wearable smartglasses to improve both virtual and in-person training, consistency, and operational efficiency for restaurants and restaurant owners. There are many applications for the EyeSucceed. In training, wearing the smartglasses allows for faster...
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy