Lady Gaga unveils tracklist for remix album ‘Dawn of Chromatica’

heymix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga has announced that her long-awaited Chromatica remix album, ‘Dawn of Chromatica,’ will be released on September 3. The 14-track project features remixes from Ashnikko, Dorian Electra, Bree Runway, Charli XCX, and more. Dawn of Chromatica reimagines the singer’s sixth studio album, which was released last summer. Upon its release, Chromatica debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming Gaga’s sixth album to do so. The project featured collaborations with BLACKPINK and Elton John.

www.heymix.com

