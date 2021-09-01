Lady Gaga unveils tracklist for remix album ‘Dawn of Chromatica’

Their songs might be on repeat in your Spotify playlists, but you should know that some of the chart-topping artists of this generation are also about to bring their talents to the big screen. You might have seen some of them on-screen before, whether it was a major awards contender (A Star Is Born), a Disney channel tv show (The Wizards of Waverly Place) or a supporting appearance in a blockbuster production (cough cough Harry Styles in Dunkirk). All in all, these hit-makers haven’t given up on their acting careers just yet and moreover, they will be returning to the big-screen in some challenging new roles.