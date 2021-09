Before you ask, no: not another Before film. Julie Delpy’s tried to clear that up—much as I suspect she’s literally lying and another film’s already been shot—and we are talking about one of modern American film’s more omnivorous writer-directors, always seeking new material and means to evoke it. Even by that metric, though, I’m surprised to read Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke are gravitating towards something so sui generis as transcendentalism, a literary movement that includes (allow me one moment to return to sophomore-year classes) Walt Whitman, Louisa May Alcott, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry Dvaid Thoreau. I imagine at least one of you is also picturing a Penguin Classics cover right this second.