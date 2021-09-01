Cancel
Freestar Announces Acquisition of Sortable, Bolstering Its Monetization Solutions and Analytics Capabilities

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition Grows Reach to Over 70% of All U.S. Internet Users Each Month. Freestar, the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced its acquisition of Sortable, a Canada-based ad management company that has been helping publishers optimize revenue since 2014. The acquisition brings a team of industry experts and class-leading technology, including the Sortable Exchange that will be the most efficient path for advertisers to access the billions of advertising impressions the company will bring to market each month. The deal builds on Freestar’s existing scale with the combined company reaching over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month across its portfolio of partner websites. The additional reach further cements Freestar as one of the largest sources of digital advertising inventory in the world. The acquisition comes on the heels of Freestar’s third consecutive top 1,000 ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

