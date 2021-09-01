Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Chicken Shack Selects Mobivity’s Text Marketing Platform to Fuel Continued Growth

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Tech Savvy Operator, Mobivity’s SmartMessage™ Will Help Promote New Products, Drive Guest Frequency and Build Preopening Subscriber Base for New Locations. Mobivity Holdings Corp., a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, announced that Chicken Shack, a growing Las Vegas-based fast casual restaurant chain with locations across Nevada, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, has selected Mobivity SmartMessage to help fuel the franchise’s continued growth.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalized Marketing#Fast Casual Restaurant#Tech Savvy Operator#Drive Guest Frequency#Marketing Technology News#As Chicken Shack#Martech#Chicken Shack#Mobivity Chairman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Unleash live Raises $8M in Series A to Scale A.I. Apps for Enterprise Analytics

Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announces an $8 million Series A funding round led by SafetyCulture. “It’s great to see such innovative new thinking in response to old challenges”. Marketing Technology News: Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering.
Technologymartechseries.com

Drips is Showcasing its Conversational AI Platform at the 2021 Contact.io Conference

Drips continues to share the benefits of conversational texting® and SMS best practices. Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, announced it will be the headline sponsor in this year’s Contact.io conference on September 12-14 in Denver, Colorado. The company unveiled their conversational AI platform for the first time at the 2016 Contact.io conference and has come a long way in the past four years, experiencing a growth rate of 1,115%.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Joy Spreader Expands the Number of Covered Marketing Points of Short-form Videos by 126.32%

The Breadth and Variety of Such Marketing Points Becomes the Focus of the Firm’s Roadmap. Joy Spreader recently announced its interim results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, during which the firm achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the prior year. The growth was directly driven by the efforts made by Joy Spreader to increase the number of covered marketing points of short-form videos as well as to raise the average gross merchandise value (GMV) of products and services sold via this method.
Technologymartechseries.com

FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics To Lightspeed Customers

Fobi Partnership With Lightspeed Serves As Further Validation Of Company’s Go To Market Strategy Through Global Tier-1 Channel Partners. Fobi AI, a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce a data aggregation and analytics partnership with Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences.
Businessmartechseries.com

Capillary Technologies Ramps up Loyalty Game with Acquisition of Persuade

Singapore-headquartered Capillary Technologies, a leading global customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based customer experience (CX) company, Persuade. This marks the company’s first US acquisition and fourth globally. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie Crater, CEO at Full Circle. “Our shared commitment to...
Businessmartechseries.com

Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

The acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.
Computersmartechseries.com

The Rejuvenation of Tape Storage with Breakthrough Ability to Unleash Thousands of Exabytes of Data Locked Away on Tape

Aparavi and GEN3i forge alliance so companies can now know their data previously inaccessible, and locate intelligently the right information at low cost. APARAVI Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, today announced the company’s strategic partnership with GEN3i, a Next-Generation partner delivering integrated IT and Information Governance services, to unlock and migrate data stored on tape.
Technologymartechseries.com

Annex Cloud And Vtex Partner To Deliver Loyalty – Enabling Customer Retention And Omnichannel Ecommerce Solutions

Integrated Solution Empowers Enterprises to Accelerate Growth and Build Lasting Customer Bonds Through Value-based Engagement Leveraging First-party Data. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention and building emotional customer bonds that last.
Technologymartechseries.com

Productsup Launches New Platform To Help Businesses Address Growing Commerce Anarchy Crisis

Leading commerce data integration company helps businesses radically rethink the entire global value chain. Productsup, the leading commerce data integration company, today announced the launch of a new platform to combat commerce anarchy – a term Productsup coined to describe the struggle companies face managing the increasingly complex paths between products, services, and consumers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Trulioo Selected by Zolve to Provide Real-Time Identity Verification

The leader in global identity verification will enable the fintech to seamlessly verify and onboard users while supporting KYC/AML compliance. Trulioo, the leader in global identity verification, today announced a partnership with Zolve, an innovative neobank. Through the world’s largest marketplace of identity data and services, Trulioo GlobalGateway delivers real-time identity checks that adhere to a diverse range of compliance requirements, prevent fraud and maintain trust and safety online.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Marketing 360® Named Noteworthy Product for Salon Software in Capterra’s 2021 Shortlist

Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a noteworthy product for salon software. To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all software products, for the salon industry, in their directory and eliminated products that didn’t meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the list.
BusinessZacks.com

Calix (CALX) Enhances CityWest's Omnichannel Marketing Campaigns

CALX - Free Report) recently collaborated with CityWest to revamp the latter’s omnichannel marketing campaign performance with the creation of highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns. The British Columbia-based broadband service provider (BSP) has leveraged Calix Marketing Cloud and email marketing platform — Mailchimp. This combination not only enabled...
Businessmartechseries.com

Ezoic to Invest $12.4 Million Directly in Customers as Part of Major “Customer Week” Announcements

Ezoic, the leading AI technology for online publishers and websites monetizing content with display ads, announced it will invest $12.4 million directly in customers over the course of the next year as a part of initiatives aimed at expanding their product and service offerings. Ezoic will release the details of how future and existing Ezoic customers can expect to benefit from this growth fund during the company’s Customer Week, Sept. 13-17.
Technologymartechseries.com

DataChat Closes $25M Series A Round to Continue Democratizing Data Analytics

DataChat, Inc., a software company that’s revolutionizing data analytics, today announced the closing of a $25 million Series A funding round led by Redline Capital and Anthos Capital. Celesta Capital (formerly WRVI Capital) and Nepthene Capital, which led the previous $4 million seed funding round, also participated. Marketing Technology News:...
Economymartechseries.com

A Good Branding Strategy is Critical to your Overall B2B Marketing Plans

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapid refocus on strengthening multichannel, digital marketing and digital sales efforts, companies and even audiences are now experiencing an online content crisis of sorts. This is why content marketers and B2B Marketing leaders are now required to not only rethink their content strategy to make it more personal, relevant and creative enough to stand out from the crowd; they have to use associated elements of a good content presence to ensure their content, their overall brand positioning and online customer journey are aligned more seamlessly.
Technologymartechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Solutions for Industrial Digital Transformation at CIDEE 2021 in Shijiazhuang, China

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting a series of solutions which enable various industries including retail ecommerce and media to achieve automatic production, digital management, visually multi-dimensional and interactive presentations among others, at the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE 2021) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei from September 6 to 8, 2021.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Mapp Cloud Offers Even More Precise Control of the Customer Journey via Web Push

Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, is presenting extensive product updates to its Mapp Cloud marketing platform. This year’s Summer Update encompasses 16 new functionalities and improvements including the integration of Web Push messages. In addition, Mapp Cloud can now be seamlessly integrated with various partner tools such as eCommerce shops, while enabling smarter product recommendations. This allows marketers to design the customer journey even more precisely to achieve marketing goals efficiently.
Photographymartechseries.com

Numbers Protocol Leverage Blockchain To Create Photo NFTs With Authenticity

With modern advancements in smartphone and camera APP technology, it has become easier than ever to capture beautiful moments digitally. The introduction of NFTs to mainstream audiences in early 2021 made it possible for creators to monetize and transfer ownership of digital creations through leveraging blockchain technology. The pairing of NFTs and photo content just makes sense.
Softwaremartechseries.com

PathFactory and 6sense Bolster Intent Data With Content Intelligence

New bi-directional, closed-loop integration passes first-party content signals from PathFactory into 6sense. PathFactory and 6sense announced they are strengthening their integration to incorporate PathFactory’s content intelligence into 6sense’s intent data to give B2B marketers access to smarter predictive models. This new bi-directional, closed-loop integration passes first-party content signals from PathFactory...
RestaurantsFood Beast

Impossible Chicken Nuggets Launch At Select Restaurants

Starting today, Impossible Foods will be launching Impossible Chicken Nuggets at a select number of restaurants throughout the U.S., with a few regional chain restaurants in California having availability later this week. The following restaurants will be serving the new Impossible Chicken Nuggets as of today:. Fuku, New York City,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy