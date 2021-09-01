Chicken Shack Selects Mobivity’s Text Marketing Platform to Fuel Continued Growth

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapid refocus on strengthening multichannel, digital marketing and digital sales efforts, companies and even audiences are now experiencing an online content crisis of sorts. This is why content marketers and B2B Marketing leaders are now required to not only rethink their content strategy to make it more personal, relevant and creative enough to stand out from the crowd; they have to use associated elements of a good content presence to ensure their content, their overall brand positioning and online customer journey are aligned more seamlessly.