Chicken Shack Selects Mobivity’s Text Marketing Platform to Fuel Continued Growth
For Tech Savvy Operator, Mobivity’s SmartMessage™ Will Help Promote New Products, Drive Guest Frequency and Build Preopening Subscriber Base for New Locations. Mobivity Holdings Corp., a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, announced that Chicken Shack, a growing Las Vegas-based fast casual restaurant chain with locations across Nevada, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, has selected Mobivity SmartMessage to help fuel the franchise’s continued growth.martechseries.com
