Broomfield house for aged-out foster kids is a model for solving Colorado’s youth homelessness crisis

BROOMFIELD | The community room has a fresh coat of cheery, teal paint and the kitchens in each of the eight studio apartments have new cabinets in a trendy shade of gray. Anchor House, a community project years in the making, is ready for its tenants, who will begin moving in next month. The young people coming to live in the sky-blue house within walking distance of bike trails and a grocery store have aged out of the foster care system without getting adopted or being returned to their families.